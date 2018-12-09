Rimsha in command at 2nd PGA Ladies Golf C’ship

LAHORE: Rimsha Ijaz Khan again showed ample nerves and playing skills during the second of the three rounds, 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship at the pleasing Defence Raya Golf Course.

She managed to stay in command of the leader board in the race for honors in Gold category, as the championship moves into the final phase. With a round of gross 73 yesterday this adept lady golf amateur has a two rounds aggregate score of 147 and for the second consecutive round, lies in the top position. What is challenging for her is that her nearest two adversaries are placed just one stroke behind her at an aggregate gross of 149. Parkha Ijaz (Defence Raya) is one and Ghazala Yasmin (Lahore Garrison) another. While Parkha too is an accomplished one, Ghazala has loads of experience and the battle on the final day on Sunday will be a thrilling one. The pundits of the game and the Organzing team headed by Mrs Asma Shami will be watching intently to see how these three perform under the umbrella of razor sharp competition. A few others in line are Aania Farooq of Karachi at a score of 154 and Humna Amjad (PAF Skyview) at 160. Net section leader in Gold Category is Ghazala Yasmin. Her net aggregate score is 139, and following her at 141 is Ana James Gill of Royal Palm. Placed at net 143, is Arooba Ali of Rawalpindi.

Two other events taking place are those categorized as Silver Category and Bronze Category. In both these categories, the contenders are talented ones who seek to prove their abilities with winning scores. Top one in gross section of Silver category is Tehmina Rashid of Islamabad. Her performance in the round yesterday was impressive and she showed enough talent to secure the top position in her category. Following her are Naghmana Arif (Karachi) and Shahzadi Gulfam (Garrison). Net section performers are Tabasum Sharif (Karachi), Ayesha Fauzan (MGGC) and Momina Tarar (Royal Palm)

Bronze category gross leader is Shahar Bano Hamdani (Rawalpindi). In second position lies Shabana Waheed (Gymkhana) and third slot is occupied by Aisha Moazzam, Rabia Tiwana and Mina Zainab, all from Gymkhana. The 2nd PGA Ladies Golf Championship is an exclusive championship for development of ladies golf in Pakistan and this championship will conclude today.