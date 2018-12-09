Sami appointed PCB media director

LAHORE: Sami ul Hasan returns to Pakistan cricket as director media and communication after around 16 years.

The PCB Saturday confirmed his appointment as its Director of Media and Communications following a thorough recruitment process and in line with its service rules. He will take up his position early next year after completing his notice period with the International Cricket Council where he is working as the Head of Media and Communications.

Sami, 51, brings with him more than 30 years of experience, including 16 years as print and electronic journalist, and 14 years as communications and media operations expert with the elite cricket organisations. He started his professional career in 1988 with the Dawn newspaper as Sports Reporter, before joining the PCB as its General Manager – Media in 2002. He headed sport desks of two private TV news channels between 2004 and 2006, and then teamed up with the International Cricket Council in Dubai in September 2006. During his time with the ICC, Sami was also involved in the planning and delivery of media operations at three men’s World Cups, three women’s World Cups, six World Twenty20s, four Champions Trophy events, besides a number of other age-group and development tournaments.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “Sami is a well recognised and respected figure in the world of cricket media. The PCB looks forward to benefiting from his vast experience and knowledge so that we can improve our external communications and public image. We also expect him to be integral in bridging gaps with the local and international media”.

“This appointment is aligned to the PCB’s policy of introducing transparency and meritocracy in its administration by attracting the best available professionals so that we can work collectively to enhance the profile and image of the sport as well as the organisation.”

Sami thanked the PCB and said: “I am thankful to the PCB for providing me a second opportunity to work at the Gaddafi Stadium. I look forward to teaming up with some extremely talented and passionate people in the PCB as we brace for new and exciting challenges”.