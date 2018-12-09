One-run win for Golden Eagles

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Chaudhry Sports by one run in a match of 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.
Scores: Golden Eagles 200/8 after 30 overs (Saleem Elahi 68, Salmankhan 26 and Farhankhan 45. Noor ul Amin 4/26, Javaid Hafeez 2/54). Chaudhry Sports 199 after 30 overs (Shahid Akram 52, Masroor Hussain 51, Ch. Shafqat Hussain 19, Shahid Ali 18 and Sheraz Butt 18 Runs. Dr. Afzal 3/51).
Javaid Ashraf and Naeem Ashraf were umpires and M Arif was the scorer. Chief Guest Abid Sheikh gave man of the match award to
Dr. Afzaal, Salmankhan while Ch. Shafqat Hussain also present there.
