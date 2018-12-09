close
Sun Dec 09, 2018
December 9, 2018

One-run win for Golden Eagles

Sports

LAHORE: Golden Eagles beat Chaudhry Sports by one run in a match of 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship played at Shah Faisal Cricket Ground.

Scores: Golden Eagles 200/8 after 30 overs (Saleem Elahi 68, Salmankhan 26 and Farhankhan 45. Noor ul Amin 4/26, Javaid Hafeez 2/54). Chaudhry Sports 199 after 30 overs (Shahid Akram 52, Masroor Hussain 51, Ch. Shafqat Hussain 19, Shahid Ali 18 and Sheraz Butt 18 Runs. Dr. Afzal 3/51).

Javaid Ashraf and Naeem Ashraf were umpires and M Arif was the scorer. Chief Guest Abid Sheikh gave man of the match award to

Dr. Afzaal, Salmankhan while Ch. Shafqat Hussain also present there.

