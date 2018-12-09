Goleke Queen favourite for 1400m race

LAHORE: Seven races with six Leonardo and one Niran plate are going to be held at Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday.

The last two races are being considered as the main features of the day while the first five are of regular nature. Apart from the seven races that is of class VI and V combined all the other are of Class VII. Race number one and two are of 900 metres and races from three to six are of 1100 metres distance while the final race is of 1400 metres. Goleke Queen is favourite for seventh 1400m race.

The favourites and other participants of the races: First division V race favourite for win is She Is Rawal, place On The Spot Win and fluke Furious while other are: Free My Heart, Bright Life, Sassygold, SonnykI Chirya, Afzaal Choice, Baa Aytbar, London Queen, Da Vinci, Ramak Queen, Man Maujee and Dance of Life. Second Division-V Maiden race did not have marked favourites for they are the new entrants. The field comprises, Sarai Norang, LaiIi, Moazzam Prince, Nevada, Royal Performer, Lady Niba, Sohna Lal, Good Action, Fakhta, Secret Lady, Beach Beauty and Public Fancy.

Third Division-IV&V race favourite is Sohrab-e-Bhakkar, place Big Lady and fluke Sweet Sania while others are Maradona, Baa Wafa, Sweet Miracle, Marshal, Queen Esmeralda, Mehmoor Princess, Sweet Golden, Amir’s Love, Alex,king Queen, Golden Apple and Moazrat.

Fourth Division-III and IV race favourite is Chota Sain, place Safdar Princess and flukekhan Jan and others are The Game Changer, Ubbi, Mohni Queen, Aie Desert, Aya Darwaish, Bholi Bhali, Silent Warrior, Red Boy, Butt The Great, Dil De Ruba, Al Ilan, Turab Prince, Chan Punjabi and Asim Prince.

Fifth Division-II and III race favourite is Nanook, place Neeli The Great and fluke Helena, while others are Rani Shahwan De, Punjabi Rawaj, Shan-e-Sikandar, Gambler Boy, Baa Waqar, One Man Show, Day Light, High On Life, Goloo Prince, Haider Jan Sixth Division-II race favourite is Candle, place Minding and fluke Moon Soon, while other participants are Buzkushi, Titli, Sahib and Natilia.

Seventh class-VI and Class-V included race favourite is Goleke Queen, place Gondal Prince and fluke Battle Front. The others are Mighty Wings, Salam-e-Derry, Dangal, Mighty Satiana, Right Approach, Thrill N Chill, California, Abdullah Princess, Jabbar Prince and Town Girl.