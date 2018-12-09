Shiffrin seals Saint Moritz WC Super-G title

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland: American star Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her second successive super-G win on the women’s alpine World Cup with victory in Saint Moritz on Saturday. Switzerland’s Lara Gut was second with Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein completing the podium at the Swiss venue. Former slalom specialist Shiffrin, a two-time overall World Cup champion and the current series leader, underlined her growing appetite for victory in the speed events with her maiden super-G win at Lake Louise in Canada. In the absence of compatriot Lindsey Vonn, currently sidelined with injury in what is her final season, as well as injured Italian Sofia Goggia, Shiffrin made sure last week’s win in the Canadian Rockies was no fluke. Despite the threat of overnight snow, it was under clear blue skies the 23-year-old charged down the course to finish in a winning time of 1min 11.30sec. Gut was 0.28secs off the pace with Weirather third at 0.42. It was Shiffrin’s fourth win of the season, adding to two slalom wins, and the 47th of her career. Despite the perfect racing conditions, the Saint Moritz course proved a step too far for the likes of Austria’s Ramona Siebenhofer, Italian Federica Brignone and Romane Miradoli, the Frenchwoman who had finished sixth at Lake Louise.