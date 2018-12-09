Inzi urges cricket team to improve in SA

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq Saturday made it clear that changes in the team will be made if performance remains the same in South Africa and also stated that no captain remains permanently.

Speaking to media in Lahore, Inzamam said, “Everyone needs to take responsibility and no one is taking responsibility in the team. Tail-enders are not fighting and this is a weakness in the team.”

“We have been watching this for a year and have to start working on this,” he added. The former Pakistan captain continued: “The thing is international cricket is the name for dealing with pressure and we are unable to deal with the pressure of fourth innings.”

“All three matches against New Zealand were in our hands. If this sort of performance continues, then there will be changes in the team. Team will have to perform better against South Africa,” he said. On the subject of team selection, Inzamam said, “Rizwan has been selected not only as a wicket-keeper but also for his batting. He was selected so that there is less pressure on Sarfraz.” Responding to question about his nephew Imam-ul-Haq he said, “It is not right to attach Imam to me. He is a good player and has a long way to go in the team.”

The first Test between Pakistan and South Africa will start on December 26. The second Test will be played in Cape Town from January 3 to 7 next year, while the third and final match is in Johannesburg from January 11 to 15.