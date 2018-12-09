Atletico script 3-0 win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Atletico Madrid moved joint top of the La Liga table alongside Barcelona with a 3-0 thumping of Alaves on Saturday. Nikola Kalinic, who returned a World Cup runners-up medal this year, opened his league account for the season with the first goal before Antoine Griezmann and midfielder Rodri sealed all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano with goals in the final 10 minutes. On a negative note, France’s World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez left the field with a knee injury during the first half.
