Robbers kill woman at Sanda

LAHORE : A 35-year-old woman was gunned down by robbers in her house at Sanda on Saturday.

It was reported robbers broke into the house of victim Nasreen and shot her dead on resistance. The robbers took away cash, gold jewellery and other valuables from the house. Police have removed the body to morgue.

Later, the police picked up the two brothers of the victim and subjected them to severe torture to solve the murder mystery. However, police released them after the victim’s family members and locals staged a protest demonstration against the police highhandedness. The protesters chanted slogans against the police and demanded immediate action against the culprits.

Man murdered: A 40-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in the Misri Shah area on Saturday.

Victim Javed Gull hailed from Kohat. He had come to Lahore along with his friend, Khan Gull, who is also missing. Police said that the victim was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. The body has been removed to the City morgue.

clean-up drive: The police are providing full cooperation to the city district government in its operation against encroachments. The DIG Operations said that complete security had been provided to the anti-encroachment staff of the district government and other departments concerned during the clean-up operations. All SPs have been issued directions in this regard, the DIG said.

criminal gangs: The Cantt Division police claimed to have arrested eight members of three criminal gangs during a crackdown. The police busted three gangs of criminals by arresting their eight members and recovered Rs 90,000 from them.

Meanwhile, the police also seized 14 pistols, six guns, one rifle, 82 bullets, 439 bottles of liquor and more than one kg charas. Twenty seven persons were booked on charges of doing wheelie, firing, overcharging and violation of the Loudspeaker Act.

dies: A police inspector died of cardiac seizure on Saturday. The deceased inspector, Rana Waheed, was lived in Asif Block, Iqbal Town. He was currently deputed at Qila Gujjar Singh Police Lines.

No headway: North Cantt police have failed to recover a man who was kidnapped three months back. Some persons had taken victim Zain-ul-Abideen, hairdresser by profession, with them from his house on the pretext that they had to have a bridegroom's haircut. The victim’s father has appealed to the police-ups to look into the case of his son and take measures to recover his son safely.

Road accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 962 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours.

Eleven people died and 1,063 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 656 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 407 with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.