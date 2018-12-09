Mourinho says United need Financial Fair Play to compete

MANCHESTER: Jose Mourinho says it is vital that UEFA clamps down on Financial Fair Play infringements to level the playing field and enable Manchester United to become serious Premier League title contenders again.

Mourinho’s comments appear to be aimed at Manchester City, who are the subject of an ongoing investigation by European football’s governing body into alleged FFP breaches.

In November, German magazine Der Spiegel said the Premier League champions had broken rules that dictate how much money owners can put into a club, having purportedly obtained documents from the whistleblowing outlet Football Leaks.

Mourinho did not mention City directly but made clear he believes that United are not currently competing on even terms at the top end of the league.

“I don’t know. It depends on our evolution but also the evolution of others,” he said.

“If the ones above us keep going in same direction and if their ambition and investment is continuous, that’s one thing. Another thing is if they stop, or if the Financial Fair Play makes them stop and then we can close the gap a little bit better.”