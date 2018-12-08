QWP Nowshera leader laid to rest

NOWSHERA: A local leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Kifayat Ali Khan Advocate, who passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Friday.

Thousands of people, judges, solicitors, notables and other politicians including QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao attended the funeral.