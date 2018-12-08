close
Sat Dec 08, 2018
OC
Our Correspondence
December 8, 2018

QWP Nowshera leader laid to rest

National

OC
Our Correspondence
December 8, 2018

NOWSHERA: A local leader of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Kifayat Ali Khan Advocate, who passed away on Thursday after a prolonged illness, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard here on Friday.

Thousands of people, judges, solicitors, notables and other politicians including QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao attended the funeral.

