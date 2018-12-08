Kim, Noguchi to vie for Futures title

ISLAMABAD: Favourites reac-hed the men’s singles final of the Serena-ITF Futures Tennis Tournament in contrasting style here at the PTF Complex on Friday.

Top seed Cheong-Eui Kim of Korea earned a place in the final without putting a foot on the court as his opponent Ti Chen of Chinese Taipei withdrew with a backache. Second seed Rio Noguchi of Japan had to gather all his reserves to beat seventh seed Great Britain’s Alexis Canter 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

The Serbian-Uzbek pair of Darko Jandric and Shonigmatjon Shofayziyev beat Anton Chekhov of Russia and Germany’s Kai Wehnelt 4-6, 6-4, 10-5 to make it to the doubles final.

They will take on Cheong-Eui Kim and Rio Noguchi, who defeated the Russian duo of Alexander Pavlioutchenkov and Vladimir Polyakov 4-6, 6-1, 10-4 in the other semi-final.

The doubles final will be played on Saturday (today) and the singles final on Sunday (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, Sara Mansoor and Sarah Mahboob qualified for the final of the women’s singles of the Serena National Ladies and Junior Tennis Tournament being played simultaneously at the PTF Complex.

Sara Mansoor beat Hania Navaid 6-2, 6-1 while Sarah Mahboob showed no mercy to Esha Jawad in her 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Other results: Boys’ Under-18 singles (quarter-finals): Nauman Aftab bt Abdullah Adnan 6-3, 7-5; Ahmed Kamil bt M Abdullah 6-2, 7-5; Uzair Khan bt Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ Under-14 singles (quarter-finals): Sami Zeb bt Bilal Asim 6-1, 6-2; Uzair Khan bt Hamza Roman 6-2, 6-2; Abdul Hanan bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-1, 6-3; M Huzaifa Khan bt Kashan Umar 6-1, 6-2.