PIA crash victims remembered

CHITRA: People from various walks of life held a memorial service and offered prayers for those who lost lives in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crash in 2016. A special ceremony was held at the Yadgar-e-Shuhda at the Osama Warraich Park on the Booni Road. A floral wreath was placed on the memorial on behalf of Deputy Commissioner, Khursheed Alam Mahsud, and District Police Officer Furqan Bilal A smartly turned-out contingent of the police and Chitral Levies saluted the memorial. Later, another function was held at the Osama Career Coaching Academy. Government Girl College Principal Prof Musarrat Jabeen chaired the cent. DC Khursheed Alam Mahsud was the chief guest. Settlement Officer Syed Muzhar Ali Shah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, leaders, Osama shaheed’s father, Prof Faiz Ahmad Warraich and others were present. Speaking on the occasion, Khursheed Alam said the services of Osama shaheed for the people of Chitral had earned a special place for him.