Forms 45: PPP advises ECP not to make it a laughing stock

ISLAMABAD: In charge PPP Central Election Cell Taj Haider says Fafen data shows not a single Form-45 carried the signatures of polling agents from all the contesting political parties during elections in NA-246 and NA-200.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had contested elections from these constituencies. He said in NA-8, only two forms carries signatures of Bilawal Bhutto’s polling agents, while the number of forms signed by the polling agents of candidates from four other parties was also two each. “These three seats where Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contested are enough to indicate a general pattern of counting after throwing out polling agents from all the polling stations,” he said while commenting on a statement of Election Commission of Pakistan spokesman.

The spokesman claimed that the polling agents had signed on the backside of forms. Taj Haider termed the spokesman’s statement just another attempt to deceive and confuse the public, as all pages of Forms-45 and not only the first page of results of every constituency had been uploaded on the ECP website and anyone could check it. “Notwithstanding the frivolous assertion that Forms-45 had been signed on the backside, can the ECP produce the receiving receipts of copies of forms signed by the polling agents of PPP chairman in the three NA constituencies that he contested, or those of polling agents from any other candidate?” he asked.

Taj Haider further said provision of installing surveillance cameras at the polling stations “to record poll proceedings, counting of vote process and preparation of results by the presiding officer” under Section 59 (12) had been extended by the ECP to all polling stations.

“Can the ECP spokesman make public any recording of the surveillance cameras covering the “counting” of vote process and preparation of results by presiding officers in the constituencies contested by the PPP chairman,” he said.

He said the violation of law that took place in the constituencies of Bilawal Bhutto was the general pattern of violation committed with impurity all over Pakistan.

Taj Haider advised the ECP spokesman not to make his esteemed institution a laughing stock before the whole nation.