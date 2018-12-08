US fails in UN bid to condemn Palestinian Hamas movement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
UNITED NATIONS: A US resolution championed by Ambassador Nikki Haley to condemn the Palestinian Hamas movement at the United Nations for firing rockets at Israel failed to win enough votes for adoption on Thursday. The proposed measure won 87 votes in the General Assembly, falling short of the required two-thirds majority. Fifty-eight countries opposed the measure and 32 abstained.
