EU sanctions nine people over ‘illegal’ Ukraine polls

BRUSSELS: EU states have agreed to sanction nine people over recent “illegal” elections in Russian-backed breakaway eastern Ukraine, officials told AFP Friday, as tensions between Moscow and Kiev run high over their recent sea clash. Foreign ministers will use a meeting in Brussels on Monday to formally approve travel bans and asset freezes on nine Ukrainians involved in the polls in the Donetsk and Lugansk “People’s Republics” last month, which the US blasted as a “sham” and the EU has called “illegal and illegitimate”. The move comes as Kiev steps up calls for international action against Russia after it seized three Ukrainian navy ships and 24 sailors in the Sea of Azov, but Monday’s gathering of EU foreign ministers will not adopt sanctions over the incident, as countries are wary of escalating a complicated situation further.