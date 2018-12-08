Punjab announces first Labour Policy

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after assuming power in Punjab and successfully completing 100 days of good governance took numerous steps to ensure social and economic welfare of the workers.

Of these endeavours, finalisation of the Punjab Labour Policy of 2018, is quite rightly considered as a significant document duly approved by the Punjab Cabinet which encompasses and highlights future policy interventions focused upon result-oriented implementation of prevailing labour laws and identification of key objectives to be achieved both in the short as well as long run together with implementation strategies.

In this connection, a launching and inaugural ceremony was organised at the Industrial Relations Institute, Township Lahore, on Friday which was presided over by Provincial Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan and attended by a large number of workers and government officials of different departments.

The newly-framed Punjab Labour Policy of 2018 elaborates future policy and strategic interventions in predominant areas of labour interest especially elimination of child labour and enrolment to schools, payment of monetary incentives through Khidmat Cards and eradication of bonded labour.