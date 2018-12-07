close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

JI seeks amendment to Election Act 2017

National

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) parliamentarians on Thursday submitted the Election Act 2017 (amendment) bill in the secretariats of the National Assembly and Senate.

The JI parliamentarians through the proposed legislation wanted amendment to a clause of the Election Act 2017 which says that votes of voters would be shifted to their permanent addressed after December 31, 2018. The JI members feel that the clause would not apply on the government employees but votes of their family members would be shifted to their permanent addresses. "A large number of voters in this way will be deprived of use of their right of vote on eve of elections", they said, adding the voters would also apply for shifting of their votes to permanent address which would be a big problem for them.

