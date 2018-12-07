Mobile app to be formed for Bait-Ul-Mal beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD: Managing Director Bait-Ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi called on Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunications Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui here on Thursday.

MD Universal Services Fund (USF) Rizwan Mir was also present in the meeting, says a press release. During the meeting, the minister gave direction to MD USF to establish IT labs at women empowerment centres of Pakistan Bait-Ul-Mal under ‘Information and Communications Technology for Girls’ Initiative.

The minister said that IT labs will also be set up in Sweet Homes of Bait-Ul-Mal. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also directed for formulation of a mobile application for Bait-Ul-Mal beneficiaries so that they could get benefit from information technology.