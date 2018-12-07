close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Ex-employees vow to challenge ‘illegal’ TMA appointments

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal Administration has reportedly appointed 26 lower grade employees in violation of rules and merit and kept the entire process secret.

“Acting tehsil nazim is hand in glove with officers in tehsil municipal administration, who illegally appointed 26 employees, including his son,” Muhammad Farooq, an ex-employee of TMA told reporters on Thursday.

A group of former employees led by Farooq and Mohammad Shimraz said that they would challenge the alleged violation of merit and rules in a court of law.

“The son of acting nazim is included in the list of recently appointed employees and kin of officers from other tehsils,” said Farooq.

Shimraz said that powers were misused, but those responsible for these illegal appointments would be taken to justice under relevant laws.

