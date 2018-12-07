Postmen get bikes to improve delivery

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Post on Thursday distributed motorcycles and postal boxes among the postmen to improve the delivery service in the provincial capital.

Post Master General (PMG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zahirullah Khan Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion.

Around 40 bikes fitted with postal boxes were distributed among the postmen and staff of urgent mail delivery services on the occasion.

Zahirullah Khan said the provision of the bikes would enable the postmen to deliver the mails on time. “The distribution is aimed at improving the mail delivery,” he added.

He said the post office is focusing on new ways and introducing new services to ensure speedy delivery of mails.

The official said same-day delivery system has been introduced in Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan, under which mails posted in the morning are delivered before the official closing time of offices.

The official said bikes and other necessary services were also provided to the staff in the aforementioned offices. “We have also provided mailboxes to the motorized staff in all district mentioned above,” he added.

Zahirullah Khan said that two systems — family delivery and electronic money order — have been extended. “Previously, the people would have to come to the post-office to receive the amount sent through the postal services. Now we would deliver the money up to Rs50,000 cash at homes,” he added.

The official said monitoring of the mail deliveries has also been started to ensure that the mails were delivered without any delay.

He said the post office is trying to improve efficiency level to compete with the private courier services.

“The government has now bound the public offices to use only the public post office for any correspondence and other services which will help increase the revenue. We have signed agreements with universities and the district administrations have also directed the line departments to use public post-office instead of using private couriers for mail deliveries,” he added.

The official revealed that private couriers ‘fraudulently’ used the public post services for delivery of the mails.