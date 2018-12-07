close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Man kills sister in Oghi

National

MANSEHRA: A man has allegedly killed his sister in Gullibagh Khania area in Oghi tehsil of the district over alleged illicit relations.

“We have arrested a man who had first killed his paternal uncle in Karachi and now killed his sister over their illicit relations,” Nasir Khan, the station house officer of the Oghi Police, told reporters on Thursday.

Mohammad Shakeel allegedly killed his unmarried sister at home and was arrested by police.

The police handed over the victim’s body to the family after doctors completed medico-legal formalities at Civil Hospital in Oghi.

The cop said the accused suspected his sister had illicit relations with his paternal uncle, Mohammad Ibrahim.

“The suspect first killed Mohammad Ibrahim in Karachi some two weeks ago and now killed his sister here,” he said.

