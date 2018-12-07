Shahbaz Sharif sent to prison

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday sent former Punjab chief minister and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif to jail on judicial remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

Shahbaz Sharif, who was in NAB’s custody for more than 60 days, now will be shifted to Kotlakhpat Jail and will be produced again before the court on December 13.

The NAB officials produced Shahbaz before the court of accountability judge Syed Najam-ul-Hassan and sought extension in physical remand of the accused to carry out further investigation. The NAB’s prosecutor informed the court that during the investigations it has been revealed that one Masror Anwer over the period of time deposited Rs 50 million in the account of Shahbaz Sharif. Apart from the said information NAB’s prosecutor was unable to bring any new information before the court.

On the other end, Shahbaz’s counsel Amjad Parvez justified tax returns of Shahbaz Sharif. The counsel argued that his client’s spendings were within slab of his income. He stated that all the income and finance details of his client from 2011 to 2017 are clearly mentioned in his tax returns. Moreover, tax laws did not require mentioning details of gifts, the counsel added. Amjad Parvez further argued that his client withdrawn money from his personal account which is not a crime.

Negating NAB’s argument related to Masror Anwer, Shahbaz’s counsel said that Masoor Anwer is not any mysterious character; he is an employee of Ramzan Sugar Mills. The counsel argued amount deposited by Masror Anwer is a legal money and part of the tax returns. He said the NAB has details of Masror Anwer since October and NAB is bringing it today on record this baseless argument. It is nothing but a malafide intention of the bureau just to get extension in physical remand of his client, the counsel argued.

Earlier, Parvez had argued that there is no link of Shahbaz’s tax returns with Ashiana investigations and there is no crime in giving gifts after selling properties in England. The counsel argued his client’s expenses are within limits of income and implored the court to refuse NAB’s plea for extension in physical remand of his client. NAB has completely failed to prove anything which exceeds his client’s income, Amjad concluded.