Dar hands NAB evidence regarding his complaint against Asif

ISLAMABAD: The Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar, on Thursday handed over the evidence to the National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, with regard to his complaint against ex-Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Rawalpindi NAB has asked him to appear before the bureau in person to submit the evidence in support of his complaint against ex-Foreign Minister and senior leader of the PML-N Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Usman Dar has handed over the record of foreign investments of Khawaja Asif and details of transactions which were made in the foreign bank accounts of Khawaja Asif and his wife.