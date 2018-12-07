PCB has a new MD

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Thursday that it has appointed Wasim Khan MBE as its managing director.

According to a press release, the appointment was finalised after a comprehensive two-phase selection process, which saw over 350 candidates expressing their interest following an advertisement for this position.

In the first phase, the nine shortlisted candidates were interviewed by a panel that comprised Bakhtiar Khawaja, HR Consultant and independent member of the panel, Asad Ali Khan, Member Board of Governors (BOG) and president of Abacus Consulting, and Lt

Gen (r) Javed Zia, Member BOG and chairman Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The list was reduced to three candidates, who were interviewed by Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani and assisted by Asad Ali Khan and Lt Gen (r) Javed Zia.

Wasim Khan, an MBA from Warwick Business School (one of the top-10 business schools in the world), is a former professional cricketer with a wealth of experience in cricket and cricket management.

Wasim, 47, played county cricket in England from 1995 to 2001, during which he represented Warwickshire, Sussex and Derbyshire. He has also played in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa. In a 58-match first-class career, Wasim scored 2,835 runs

with five centuries and 17 half-centuries, with a highest score of 181.

Wasim was awarded MBE in 2013 and two years later he was appointed as the chief executive of the Leicestershire County Cricket Club where he has enjoyed an extremely successful stint.

In 2005, he was recruited by Lord Mervyn King, former governor of the Bank of England, to lead a £50 million community development project that operated in 11,000 state schools and engaged 2.5 million children across England and Wales.

Wasim is on the board of Sport England, which oversees strategy and policy setting of 55 national sports governing boards.