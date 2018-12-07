NZ rally to earn a draw against Spain in World Cup

BHUBANESWAR: New Zea-land fought back from two goals down to hold Spain to a 2-2 draw in their penultimate Pool A match and qualify for the knockout stage of the men’s hockey World Cup here on Thursday.

World No 8 Spain scored two field goals in the opening two quarters through Albert Beltran (9th minute) and Alvaro Iglesias (27th) to go into the halfway break with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

But the Black Sticks made a stupendous comeback in the final 10 minutes of the game and scored through Hayden Phillips (50th) and Kane Russell (56th) to share the spoils and secure their place in the cross-over round of the tournament. In the day’s other match, France shocked Olympic champions Argentina 5-3.