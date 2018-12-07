Pakistan hammer HK by 225 runs

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Farhan (130) and Ali Imran (107) hit centuries and fast bowler Muhammad Ilyas performed a hat-trick as Pakistan hammered Hong Kong by 225 runs in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Karachi on Thursday.

Batting first at the National Stadium, Pakistan amassed 366-3 in 50 overs. The home team then restricted Hong Kong to just 141.

Farhan smashed 15 fours and two sixes in his innings while Ali’s attacking knock was studded with 11 fours and one six.

In reply, Hong Kong were bowled out for 141 in 34 overs with Ilyas performing a hat-trick. The fast bowler finished with figures of 5-35.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Pakistan 366-3 in 50 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 130, Ali Imran 107, Khushdil Shah 83, Mohammad Rizwan 33 not out; Aizaz Khan 2-92, Ehsan Nawaz 1-100). Hong Kong 141 all out in 34 overs (Shahid Wasif 59, Nizakat Khan 25; Mohammad Ilyas 5-35, Khushdil Shah 2-5). Result: Pakistan won by 225 runs. Player of the Match: Mohammad Ilyas (Pakistan).

At Southend Club Stadium, Karachi: UAE 267 all out in 49.4 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 98, Ghulam Shabber 52, Rohan Mustafa 40, Shaiman Anwar 34; Shoriful Islam 4-55, Khaled Ahmed 3-65). Bangladesh 170 all out in 36.5 overs (Mizanur Rahman 43, Shafiul Islam 32, Shoriful Islam 31 not out; Imran Haider 4-35, Ahmed Raza 4-50). Result: UAE won by 97 runs. Player of the Match: Ashfaq Ahmed (UAE).