Faisal appeals to SC to save Pakistan from FIFA ban

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Faisal Saleh Hayat has appealed to the Supreme Court to save football from international ban for yet another time.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Thursday, Faisal said the government had never supported the Pakistan Football Federation.

“We get financial support from FIFA and AFC and it is only because of their financial support the game of football is alive in Pakistan.”

The PFF chief said that FIFA — international football governing body — clearly instructed all the member countries to follow its rules.

“If we will fail to comply with its rules, Pakistan would be suspended from all international competitions.”