FSCC discusses sports uplift policy

ISLAMABAD: Following apparent failure of the Task Force on Sports to suggest ways and means to streamline the sports development in the country, the onus had now been shifted on Federal Sports Coordination Committee (FSCC) that held its first meeting here on Thursday.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza, who chaired the meeting and then talked to the media, repeated the mandate that apparently was the job of the Task Force formed at the outset of the PTI government.

“I have called all the provincial ministers and concerned to form a policy that could ensure the games’ promotion from grassroots level. It was the first meeting that concentrated more on the way forward,” she said.

When asked as what happened to the recommendations of the Task Force or was Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected its findings, she said FSCC was an effort to take the task further. “I have no idea about that or as you claimed the rejection of Task Force’s recommendations. FSCC that was formed only the other day is an attempt to streamline the sports system in the country.”

‘The News’ however has learnt that the prime minister was not happy with the findings of the Task Force on Sports.

“FSCC’s task is to improve sports plight with the help of provincial governments. Promoting sports at grassroots level and then preparations for international events is also on the cards,” she said.

The IPC minister was also accompanied by Haroon Khan (Sindh secretary sports), Abdul Khalil Hazara (Balochistan sports minister), Taimoor Khan Bhatti (Punjab sports minister) and Junaid Khan (DG KPK Sports Board).

When questioned as why there was no Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) official in the committee meeting when the actual purpose was to promote sports and to help budding athletes participate in international games including the September 2019 South Asian Games? She said the committee has come with new vigor and would seek help from stakeholders.

“That is very much part of our plan. Hopefully the POA representatives would be called in the committee meeting in future,” Dr Fahmida said.

She also stressed the need to hold maximum games including National Games that had been pending with Quetta for almost five years now. “We are making all out efforts to hold the games in Quetta. Hopefully soon we would be in a position to hold these Games,” she said.

He also stressed on giving more importance to Paralympics games. “We also discussed the issue in detail. Efforts would be made to invest more in Paralympics.”

She praised KPK Sports Board for developing sports infrastructure in the province at a rapid pace during the last four years. “You must give credit to the PTI government for this.”