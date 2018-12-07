QAT FINAL: Abid, Umar put HBL in control

ISLAMABAD: Abid Ali (134) and Umar Akmal (113) smashed centuries as Habib Bank took charge of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy final against SNGPL at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Thursday.

By the close of the third day’s play, HBL had reached 449-8 in their first innings which was in response to SNGPL’s 304. The Bankers enjoy an overall lead of 145 runs with two wickets in hand.

Abid cracked 17 fours in his 315-ball knock while Umar’s 161-ball stay at the wicket also included 17 boundaries. Ramiz Aziz (40 not out) was at the crease when stumps were drawn for the day.

Scores in brief: At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi: SNGPL 304 all out in 110.2 overs (Misbahul Haq 91, Khurram Shahzad 47, Muhammad Imran 40, Ali Waqas 38, Bilawal Bhatti 25 not out, Adnan Akmal 22; Abdur Rehman 4-90, Khurram Shahzad 3-65, Agha Salman 2-42). Habib Bank 449-8 in 153 overs (Abid Ali 134, Umar Akmal 113, Agha Salman 56, Ramiz Aziz 40 not out, Fahim Ashraf 23; Khurram Shahzad 2-14, Bilawal Bhatti 2-101).