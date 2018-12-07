China welcomes joint venture with Pakistan in aerospace sector

BEIJING: China will welcome Pakistan for joint collaboration to find a prominent place in global aerospace industry, officials said here on Thursday.

The two sides had been doing bilateral cooperation in the aerospace sector for the last many years. Pakistan has recently launched two of its satellites into the orbit from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in China.

The satellites, Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite-1 (PRSS-1) and Pakistan Technology Evaluation Satellite-1A (PakTES-1A), were propelled into space through the Chinese Long March 2C launch vehicle. The 1,200-kg mass satellite PRSS-1 will operate in sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 640 km

Meanwhile, an insiders' report has predicted that in the next five years, there will be continuing growth in the global commercial aerospace sector, and China is becoming a major force in the development of the space industry.

The sixth China Space Forum has been held in Beijing. The international satellite market consultancy Euroconsult released a report on the global space industry at the forum. Euroconsult CEO Pacome Revillon said that he was impressed with the passion young Chinese people have for the space industry.