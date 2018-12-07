Pakistan for assisting middle income countries to achieve debt sustainability

UNITED NATIONS:Pakistan has highlighted middle-income countries'' leading role in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those related to poverty, and called for helping them attain long-term debt sustainability and financial inclusion.

"Middle-Income countries contribute almost half of the global GDP (Gross Domestic Product), but they are also home to 73% of the world''s poor," Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi told the UN General Assembly which held a high-level meeting on gaps and impediments faced by middle-income countries in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Speaking in the debate, the Pakistani envoy urged the United Nations and all other stakeholders to focus attention on middle-income countries, which have large concentration of the poor population, for achievement of SDGs.

Though middle-income countries face common challenges, she said, they differ in the extent of poverty, natural resource endowment, development potential and economic and social performance.

"There is therefore no ''one-size-fits-all'' approach to development," Ambassador Lodhi said, adding that development assistance by the United Nations development system should respond to the varying development needs of host countries.Also, she said that Official Development Assistance (ODA) would continue to be an important for the delivery of the 2030 Agenda, and underscored the need to assist developing countries in attaining long-term debt sustainability and financial inclusion.