Yemen war rivals lash out as UN talks start

RIMBO, Sweden: Talks between Yemen's government and rebels, locked in a devastating war for nearly four years, opened Thursday as tension remained high despite what the UN envoy called a "critical opportunity".

Yemen´s government and rebels doubled down on their rival demands Thursday, just moments before hard-won consultations opened in Sweden under the auspices of the United Nations.Yemeni Foreign Minister Khaled al-Yamani, who heads the Saudi-backed government´s delegation to the UN-sponsored talks in Sweden, told AFP his team would follow through with a planned prisoner swap with the Houthi rebels, but refused to compromise on the flashpoint port city of Hodeida, home to Yemen´s most valuable port."The Houthi militias must withdraw from the city of Hodeida, and its port, and hand it over to the legitimate government, and specifically internal security forces," Yamani said. A Saudi-backed military coalition has for months led an offensive to retake Hodeida, the last rebel stronghold on Yemen´s Red Sea coast.

The move has sparked fears for more than 150,000 civilians trapped in the city as even hospitals were seized by militants.Hodeida is on the agenda at the talks, slated to run for one week. Not on the table are negotiations on a solution to the conflict between the Saudi-backed government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and Yemen´s Houthi rebels, according to UN envoy Martin Griffiths.One of the most impoverished countries in the world, the Arabian Peninsula state of Yemen is now home to what the UN calls the world´s worst humanitarian crisis, with 14 million people facing imminent mass starvation.

The talks in Rimbo, Sweden, a picturesque village some 60 kilometres north of Stockholm, have been months in the making, with the UN sending its special envoy to Sanaa to personally escort the rebel delegation to Sweden."During the coming days we will have a critical opportunity to give momentum to the peace process," Griffiths told reporters as the rival delegations gathered in Sweden.

"There is a way we can resolve the conflict," Griffiths said, adding that the Security Council was "united" in its support for a resolution to the conflict. "Remember these are consultations. We are not yet beginning the process of negotiations.

"The meeting marks the first attempt in two years to broker an end to the Yemen conflict, which has killed at least 10,000 people since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the government´s fight against the rebels in 2015.Griffiths said the UN was willing to step in in Hodeida, an offer the Saudi-led coalition has rejected unless the rebels withdraw completely from Yemen´s western coastline.

"The UN is willing if the parties so desire to play a part in the port and city. We´d like to take Hodeida out of the conflict because ... it´s the humanitarian pipeline to the rest of the country," he said.