BMGF team briefed

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan on Thursday said that government was committed to providing better health care at the grassroots level and eradicating polio and other epidemic diseases in the province. Briefing a high-level delegation of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) on the overall situation of polio eradication programme, the minister apprised dignitaries of the about the steps taken by the government for the eradication of polio and other diseases and improvement in the overall health care system. Director Jay Wenger led the delegation.

Secretary Health Dr Syed Farooq Jamil and other officials of the Health Department were present on the occasion. They discussed the efforts of the Health Department for the eradication of polio and also the hurdles that faced by the polio workers in the field. The minister said that the Health Advisory Council was formulated as the first step and a policy was evolved with the consultation of all the health-related and supported segments.

For the implementation of the policy, consultation on strategy development is in progress and the same is reviewed regularly, aiming to improve the primary and secondary health care and strengthening the tertiary health care unit. Hasham told the delegation that new policy was formulated with the goal to go in one direction collectively and ensure the judicious utilization of available resources for the benefit of the common person. During the meeting, the delegation was formally invited by the health minister to attend the next meeting of Health Advisory Council. It merits a mention that BMGF Foundation is the main supporter in polio eradication and provides support and help to the Health Department in other fields at the national level.