No MP be banned in Senate: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Salim Mandviwalla Thursday denied having differences with Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, but said he did not 'deem fit' that a member of Parliament be banned from attending a session.

Briefing journalists on his visit to Moscow, where he and members of his delegation, including Senators Dr Ashok Kumar, Mohsin Aziz and Dilawar Khan, will attend a conference on the role of Parliament in the modern world, he said that they were setting a new tradition of undertaking foreign trips from own pocket.

Asked about the possibility of replacement of Sanjrani, he said that anything was possible and referred to a recent statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan, wherein he talked of the possibility of early elections.

“Imran Khan has said that he can go for elections in three months. Then anything can happen. It will be a political decision regarding the change of chairman Senate, and PPP and PML-N and their allies can take such decision,” he maintained.

He said that it was a demand from all opposition parties that Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain be banned from the Senate and the chairman took a decision.

“We all are parliamentarians and there should be no ban on anyone of us. I don’t agree to imposing ban on anyone. The environment in the Senate developed in such a way in which PML-N parliamentary leader Mushahid Ullah Khan said some things and then Fawad responded to those. In my view, the matter reached a level, which it would have not. Things should not reach to an end that the chairman had to resort to banning entry,” he noted.

To another question, he said that they would talk to the information minister and convince him to come to the Senate and hopefully he would do so. About the government policies, he said that the bid of increasing pressure on tax-payers was not a correct policy.

On their trip to Moscow, he said that they would raise the issue of Kashmir at the conference and noted they had already talked about this issue in Turkey during another conference. Issues like the menace of terrorism and corruption would also figure during the upcoming conference, he said.

Talking about the recently held Eurasian Speakers Conference, he said some 40 countries took part in the conference and discussed threadbare issues of significance. He explained that it was decided in the conference to set up a Secretariat of Speakers of Eurasian Parliaments in South Korea. Pakistan offered to host the next Eurasian Speakers Conference in Pakistan and hopefully the request would be accepted, he noted.

To a question about the economic situation, he said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued one million notices to businessmen, which caused concerns among the business community. He noted the recent devaluation of rupee against the dollar could not happen without consultation between government and the State Bank of Pakistan. He said the government should be careful about sending tax notices to the businessmen, as there was a feeling that further burden was being put on the taxpayer. Mandviwalla urged that the government should bring clarity in its policies and day to day functioning.