Killer gets life term

BAHAWALPUR: Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhry Muhammad Tariq Javed awarded life sentence to a man in a murder case registered with Musafir Khana police station. The prosecution told the court that accused M Iftikhar had gunned down his opponent Muhammad Jamza over a dispute on December 14, 2016. After hearing the arguments, the judge awarded life sentence to the accused along with a fine of Rs 50,000 as compensation money.

Gang busted: Sadr police busted a dacoits gang here A senior police official told newsmen that the gang was involved in incidents of robbery, theft and highway in Bahawalpur and several other districts. “Bahawalpur police used modern technology to trace out the whereabouts of the criminals,” said, ASP (Sadr) Mir Rohal. He further said that when the IT technology equipment confirmed the presence of the bandit gang in a specific area, Sadr police immediately raided the spot and arrested the three members of the gang.