Nepra turns functional as member appointed from Sindh

ISLAMABAD: In a much awaited development, the government has at last completed the quorum of National Electric Power Authority (Nepra) making it fully functional by appointing Rafique Ahmad Shaikh as Member in the regulator from Sindh province.

Cabinet Division has notified the appointment of Rafique Ahmad Shaikh as Member Sindh in Nepra completing the quorum of Authority enabling it functional as the regulator earlier got dysfunctional on November 20 when the tenure of Brig (R) Tariq Saddozai was over and got retired leaving the regulator in the lurch as at that time only two members each from Punjab and Balochistan were left. Since November 20, the authority was not in position to take any decision, but now with the appointment of member from Sindh, regulator will be able to perform.

After the retirement of Nepra chairman, the two-member Authority on November 26 held the crucial hearing on petition of the government seeking uniform tariff of Rs1.27 per unit but was unable to take the decision on it on account of lack of quorum.

The three-member quorum is required to make Nepra is functional under the Act. If the quorum is not completed then the power sector continues braving Rs1 billion loss as the increase in tariff of Rs1.27 per unit would have not been notified. Now after completion of quorum, the tariff raise by Rs1.27 per unit will be notified within next week.

The zero rated industry was also anxiously waiting for the completion of Nepra’s quorum as the government under the petition seeking uniform tariff of all DISCOs will provide the notified respite of special tariff of Rs9.75 per unit to textile, leather, sports goods, carpets, surgical sector.

Nepra official says that the government had the option to extend the tenure of Nepra chairman and to this effect a summary was sent by government to cabinet division but the government did not extend the tenure of Nepra chairman rather it has appointed Member from Sindh. However, still Nepra has no member from KPK.