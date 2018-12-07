Pakistan, IMF hold video conference on bailout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and IMF on Thursday made contacts through video conference and both sides decided to continue parleys for striking agreement on fresh bailout package for Pakistan struggling economy. Both the IMF and Pakistani side on late Thursday night confirmed that both sides established contacts and made efforts to inch towards evolving consensus on next bailout package for Pakistan.
