2,000kg fish destroyed

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a massive crackdown on sale of stale and substandard fish here and destroyed 2,000 kg fish. Officials said the food safety teams sealed nine fish points and destroyed more than 2,000 kilograms substandard fish during the operation in the provincial metropolis. The crackdown was started on the directions of PFA Director General Captain (r) Muhammad Usman. The teams comprising the officials of PFA, Lahore Waste Management Company and Water and Sanitation Authority intensified the drive in the fish market and shops across the City. DG Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of this drive was to ensure implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said the fish sale points were shut down for selling stale fish, poor storage system and not complying with the PFA instructions.