Fri Dec 07, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 7, 2018

Farmers call off protest after meeting with CM

National

LAHORE: A delegation of Kissan Ittehad called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday and announced calling off their protest.

The CM said farmers were his brothers and it was his responsibility to protect their rights. He assured to resolve genuine problems of the farmers adding that farmers would be given reward of their hard work. Sugar mill owners have assured to run their mills from tomorrow. The rights of sugarcane farmers will not be got violated, the CM added.

Kissan Ittehad Chairman Ch Anwar said they were calling off their protest on the assurance of the CM to resolve their issues. Kissan Ittehad had given their votes to the PTI and it was with the PTI government, he added.

It had decided to adopt legal process for withdrawing cases against farmers and steps will be proposed for decreasing the fertiliser price on the demand of the farmers. The additional chief secretary (energy) will get solve the issues pertaining to tube well bills, the meeting decided.

