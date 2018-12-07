Dacoits have a field day

GUJRANWALA: Bandits deprived locals of cash, vehicles and other valuables in 28 incidents here on Thursday.

In Dhulley police area bandits snatched Rs 28,000, gold jewellery from Khuram. Aslam was robbed of Rs 74,000 and two cell phones in Sabzi Mandi area.

On Takbeer Road gunmen snatched Rs. 250,000, a gold locket and cell phones from Manzoor. Mubeen of Civl Lines area was deprived of Rs 70,000 and a cell phone.

Haris was deprived of Rs 400,000 and two cell phones in Alipur Chatha area. In Sadar Wazirabad area robbers snatched Rs 42,000 and a gold ring from Shabbir. Swindlers deprived a woman of Rs 20,000 and gold jewellery.

Pervez was deprived of Rs120,000 and cell phones in Tatleywali area. Gunmen took way Rs 280,000, a gold ring and cell phones from Arshad Chattha. Swindlers deprived Asma of Rs 35,000 and a gold chain, and another woman was deprived of Rs 55,000 and gold jewellery.

In City Wazirabad area gunmen intercepted Akhtar and snatched Rs 42,000 and a cell phone. Iqbal was robbed of Rs 100,000 and cell phones. In Sadar Kamoki area bandits snatched Rs 200,000 and gold from Ejaz. Mehdi Hassan was deprived of Rs 80,000 and two cell phones in Tatliwali police limits.

On Jinnah Road swindlers deprived Khalil of Rs 25,000, a gold chain and a cell phone. Hashim was deprived of Rs400,000 and a cell phone in Ahmednagar.

Thieves stole valuables from the houses of Shahzad, Yasir, Tanvir, Khurram, Liaquat, Mushtaq, Ali Raza and Nafees.

The cars of Waseem and Faisal were stolen from different places.

SEVEN HUMAN TRAFFICKERS HELD: FIA teams Thursday arrested seven alleged human smugglers from different cities.

According to FIA Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel, accused Shama Mehmood, Nisar Ahmed, Zafar Ullah, Amir, Arif, Gul Muhammad and Adnan were involved in sending people abroad illegally and FIA teams arrested them form Sialkot, Gujrat and Narowal.

LAWYERS’ STRIKE CONTINUES: The lawyers’ strike entered 23 day on Thursday. The lawyers community is demanding the Lahore High Court (LHC) Bench at Gujranwala.

The lawyers blocked the Sialkot Road and raised slogans for their demand.

OWNERS ASKED TO SUBMIT LEGAL FEE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Thursday started investigations about illegally constructed buildings here in city and surroundings areas.

The ACE authorities asked District Council and Municipal Corporation officers to recover legal fee from the building owners within seven days.

According to Regional Director Fareed Ahmed, during investigations it had been revealed that dozens of commercial structures were erected illegally without fulfilling the legal requirements in connivance with the officials of the MC and District Council.

He said the ACE authorities had issued warnings to all officers concerned to adopt legal steps and recover the fee of all such buildings otherwise a strict action would be taken against them.

He said after the completion of probes the accused officers would be arrested.