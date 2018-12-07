‘Orange Line Train project to complete by July 30’

LAHORE: Punjab government has expressed the resolve to complete the orange line train project by July 30, 2019.

The Punjab Assembly was told on Thursday that the government was working according to the order of the Supreme Court to complete the work on the orange line train project.

Responding to a question asked by PML-N legislator Hina Pervaiz Butt, Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheerud Din told PA that by July 30, 2019, the project would be completed and speedy work was underway in this regard.

In protest against the torture of the PML-N workers outside NAB court on Thursday, the party MPAs staged a walkout from the Punjab Assembly. Khalil Tahir Sindhu, a PML-N legislator, while speaking on the floor of the House said that the torture of political workers by police outside the NAB court was highly condemnable and stated that a woman’s leg had been fractured while another woman worker of the party had lost an eye in the incident. “We stage walkout against the undemocratic attitude of the government” said Khalil Tahir Sindhu.

During the PA session on Thursday, PML-N legislator Malik Waris Kallu drew the attention of the Chair towards the loss faced by small growers at the hands of the Punjab Revenue Department. He said the Revenue Department was ruining the ripened crops while moving tractors on the land of the small growers which they had got on lease.

The Speaker ordered formation of a committee headed by Law Minister Raja Basharat to hold inquiry into the matter.

In the debate over Food and Agriculture, the Opposition members staged walkout over the remarks of Agricultural Minister Malik Nauman Langrial who rejected the formation of the agricultural commission.

In the debate, PML-N MPA Arshed Javaid, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan district, alleged that PTI leader Jehangir Tareen was the greatest buyer of the sugarcane.

Against the remarks of Provincial Minister Malik Nauman Langrial who had stated that the government didn’t need any advice from the members who had no concern with the agricultural sector, the Opposition members staged a walkout. However, they returned to PA after the assurance from Provincial Minister Chaudhry Zaheer. Opposition PMA Sheikh Allaud Din, former provincial minister, participating in the debate, said that Indian tomato was being sold in Punjab on at exorbitant rates but no action had been taken over it. He said that India had refused to accept Pakistani potato, whereas, vegetables were being imported from across the borders.