PML-N workers clashed with police on Hamza’s orders: Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan alleged that the PML-N workers clashed with the police outside the accountability court in Lahore on the orders of Hamza Shahbaz but they failed in achieving their goal. While talking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, the minister said police tolerated the PML-N workers for 25 minutes with patience. He condemned the confrontation of the party workers with the police outside the accountability court. He said the Sharif family is seeing gallows in Model Town case as a result of formation of new joint investigation team. The JIT will hold neutral investigations in Model Town incident, adding that its proceedings will be held in front of the people. He said now the PML-N leadership has changed its policy and wants confrontation with the government. He said the PML-N wants to do politics on dead bodies. To a question, Chohan said the attack on PTV was a complete preplanned conspiracy. He said the PTV and parliament attack cases are being heard by courts and they will decide the matter. He said the condition of former president Asif Ali Zardari is same like the palmists sitting on the roadside. The former president is seeing his death in the form of Omni Group, adding that Ayyan is ready to become approver against Zardari. The PPP has become party of securing 350 votes on National Assembly seats in Punjab, KP and Balochistan. He said the credit of this goes to Zardari. ‘Aik Zardari sari People’s Party pe bhari’, he added. He said all the fake accounts are owned by Zardari. He said the decision of courts will be acceptable to the PTI. He said there is no issue if Prime Minister Imran Khan meets with the head of one institution. He said due to a function in Supreme Court, the premier met with the chief justice which is not a big issue.