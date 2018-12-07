PPP to resist legislation through ordinances: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Accusing the government of using accountability as tool for political victimisation of opponents, the Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday lambasted the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for its plan of legislation through Presidential Ordinances saying that the government in its 100 days left Parliament paralysed and will vehemently oppose ordinances.

“The prime minister two days back in a talk with the media made statement that his government will govern through ordinances and this clearly negates Parliament role of legislation. We will resist the legislation through Presidential ordinances in both the Houses of Parliament and will not allow to make Parliament paralysed,” said Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in Senate Sherry Rehman while addressing a press conference along with PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari, Secretary General of PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar and PPP’s Media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki here at the National Press Club.

The PPP leaders in their press conference said it seems that the government is aiming at bypassing Parliament and move towards the legislation through Presidential ordinances. “In the past, three dictators were running the government through presidential ordinance but the opposition will resist the governance through presidential ordinance in Parliament,” Senator Sherry Rehman said.

When asked whether Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received another notice from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) with regard to fake bank accounts scam, the PPP leaders admitted that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari received another notice from the JIT.

Senator Sherry Rehman said the country was facing serious crisis due to immature governance of the government as the PTI governance focused on optic management and media management and the voices of majority of the TV anchors were muted. She said after 18th Amendment, the Presidential Ordinances could only be promulgated in any emergency situation when neither the National Assembly session nor Senate session was in progress. “The Presidential Ordinance is only for 120 days and through resolution of disapproval it could be made redundant,” she said.

She said the country was passing through economic crisis. “The rupee was devalued and even the benefits of the reduction of international prices were not passed on the people,” she said. Senator Sherry Rehman said the government was seeking foreign loans but not ready to tell Parliament and people of Pakistan about the conditions of the IMF. In response to Imran Khan’s suggestion of running legislative business through presidential ordinances, Sherry Rehman said this is a disturbing statement coming from the prime minister that must be rebuked not only by the opposition but also by the public. "We vehemently oppose ruling by ordinance and will not allow this," she said.

Sherry Rehman said moves to further paralyse Parliament are extremely alarming as the government has failed to constitute over 30 committees in the National Assembly as a result of the prime minister’s inflexibility and refusal to work with opposition parties.

“Owing to PTI’s own political objectives, to this day, chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has not been appointed. She said even after 100 days, the government failed to form the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari said the present government is incompetent and incapable. “The governance could not be done through ordinances,” he said.

Secretary General of PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said the Election Commission of Pakistan refutes Fafen report that said 95 percent of the vote count form (Form 45) were not signed by the polling agents and as afterthought the Election Commission of Pakistan claims that Fafen audited only first page of the Form-45 while agents signed on back side and that it will shortly make public own figure. “It seems that now the ‘supra natural forces and aliens’ affixed signatures at night before data made public,” he said.

In a reply to a question about the hint of the Prime Minister about the mid-term elections, Senator Sherry Rehman said it was irresponsible statement of the Prime Minister and now its time that the government should come down from the container mentality. “But we are ready for the election any time,” she said.