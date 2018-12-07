Naval chief vows to maintain security in Indian Ocean

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi while addressing Command and Staff Conference on Thursday reiterated to maintain robust security posture through Regional Maritime Security Patrols by Pakistan Navy in the Indian Ocean Region for protection of national and international shipping against the threats of maritime terrorism, piracy, arms smuggling and human trafficking. Command and Staff Conference of Pakistan Navy chaired by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi concluded at Naval Headquarters on Thursday.

Matters related to operational preparedness, developmental plans of Pakistan Navy, prevailing security situation and training and welfare of troops were reviewed. Detailed briefings on various ongoing and future Pakistan Navy projects and plans were also given to the Chief of the Naval Staff.

Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy to cope with all security challenges.

The Naval Chief also re-affirmed Pakistan Navy's commitment to make every effort to protect environment especially in maritime domain and for sustainable use of oceans while endeavoring to protect its precious resources for our future generations.