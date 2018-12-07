Mani greets Yasir

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chairman PCB Ehsan Mani congratulates Yasir Shah on breaking the world record of the Fastest to 200 Test wickets. In a message, Mani has praised Yasir’s outstanding contribution to Pakistan cricket. “It is indeed a proud moment for PCB and cricket fans across the country. Yasir has been a phenomenal bowler for Pakistan ever since his Test debut four years ago.” Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar congratulated Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who broke an 82-year-old world record and became the fastest bowler to take 200 Test wickets. In a joint greeting message on Thursday, they said Yasir Shah made the entire nation proud through his record-breaking performance. They expressed the hope that ace spin bowler will attain more such feats for the country in future.
