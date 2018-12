Ghaziabad lose to Dawn Club

LAHORE: Dawn Club beat Ghaziabad Gymkhana by four wickets in 2nd PCB-organised Fazal Mehmood Cricket Tournament at the Race Course Ground. Scores: Ghaziabad Gymkhana 151 all out (Adeel 30, Muzammal 24, Ali Ejaz 5/34 wickets). Dawn Club 152 for 6 (Mehbob 73*, Malik 53. Zahid Ali 5/41).