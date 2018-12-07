Model Town outplay P&T Gymkhana

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Model Town Club marched into pre-quarterfinal of 16th M Siddique Memorial Tournament after outplaying P&T Gymkhana by 103 runs at Model Town Ground.
Scores: Model Town Club 276/7 in 40 overs (Asim Ali Nasir 91,Saad Nasim 78,Hassan Rizwan 13, Usman Khalid 21, Haider Shahjahan 20, Mustafa Iqbal 22, M Tariq 2/17, Rizwan Hussain 2/50). P&T Gymkhana 173 all out in 39.2 overs (Rizwan Hussain 48, Kamran Sabir 33, Naeem Liaqat 26, M Bilal 31, Tayyab Tahir 12, Saad Nasim 4/49, Rashid Hussain 3/19).
