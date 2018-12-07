Young Lucky Star lift Canon Cup

LAHORE: Young Luck Star beat Golden Star Club by 65 runs to win the Canon Foam Challenge Cup One day Club cricket Tournament here at the LCCA ground on Thursday. Young Stars made 259 for nine. Zubair Malik and Waqas Malik made 78 and 74 respectively. Asad Raza had three wickets while Ziab Khan got two. Golden Stars could make 194 in 32 overs. Ibrar Ahmed 39 and Imran Ali 34 were the main scorers. Haider Ali had three wickets. Chief selector Inzamamul Haq and Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar were the guests of honour at the prize distribution ceremony. President Pakistan Athletics Federation Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, President LCCA Shahraiz Khan Rokhri, Test cricketers Shahid Nazir, Rao Iftikhar Anjum, Test umpire Mian Aslam were also present on this occasion. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on this occasion said that the security situation has improved to a great extent in the country and the environment is quite suitable for international teams to play in Pakistan. DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Pakistan’s standing in sports is improving day by day. “Pakistan has plenty of sports talent and we are doing our best to polish that talent. International sports teams should play in Pakistan without any hesitation”.