Vietnam face Malaysia in Suzuki Cup final

Ag AFP

HANOI: Vietnam joined Malaysia in the final of the 2018 AFF Suzuki Cup after a 2-1 second leg victory over the Philippines in Hanoi on Thursday gave them a 4-2 aggregate win in their semifinal.

Two late goals from Nguyen Quang Hai and Nguyen Cong Phuong were enough to send Vietnam, 2-1 ahead from the first leg on Sunday, to their first final of the Southeast Asian biennial tournament since winning the trophy in 2008.

Under former England coach Sven-Goran Eriksson, the Philippines rarely looked like overturning the deficit from the first leg and fell at the semifinal stage for the fourth time in the last five editions. In front of 40,000 fans in Hanoi, Vietnam made most of the running and had most of the chances but were unable to add to the two goals scored in the first leg until seven minutes from time.