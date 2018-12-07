Emerging Teams’ Asia Cup begins in Karachi: Farhan, Ali Imran, Ilyas star in Pakistan victory

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Farhan (130) and Ali Imran (107) hit centuries and Muhammad Ilyas performed a hat-trick as Pakistan Emerging side tamed Hong Kong by a huge margin of 225 runs in the Asia Cup that got under way in Karachi.

At the National Stadium Karachi, batting first Pakistan Emerging Team hit up 366 for 3 in 50 overs and then restricted Hong Kong to 141. Sahibzada smashed 15 fours and two sixes in his innings while Young Ali Imran’s attacking knock was studded with 11 fours and one six. Ilyas (5-35) grabbed five wickets to bowl out Hong Kong for 141. His haul also included a hat-trick.

Scores: Pakistan Emerging 366-3 in 50 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 130, Ali Imran 107, Khushdil Shah 83, Aizaz Khan 2-92, Ehsan Nawaz 1-100)

Hong Kong: 141 all out in 34 overs (Shahid Wasif 59, Nizakat Khan 25, M Ilyas 5-35, Khushdil Shah 2-5).

Result: Pakistan Emerging Team won by 225 runs. Player of the Match: M Ilyas. In other match played at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium Karachi UAE outplayed Bangladesh by 97 runs. UAE 267 all out in 49.4 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 98, Ghulam Shabber 52, Rohan Mustafa 40, Shoriful Islam 4-55, Khaled Ahmed 3-65) Bangladesh 170 all out in 36.5 overs (Mizanur Rahman 43, Shafiul Islam 32, Shoriful Islam 31*,Imran Haider 4-35, Ahmed Raza 4-50).Result: UAE won by 97 runs.